FREE Coffee and Donuts for RFTA Commuters – Part of FirstBank’s 10 Acts of Goodness

FirstBank is partnering with Aspen Mini Donuts to provide FREE coffee, hot chocolate, hot apple cider and specialized mini donuts to RFTA commuters as part of its “10 Acts of Goodness” series in celebration of 10 years of banking for good in the Roaring Fork Valley.

When: January 23, 2023, from 7-9 a.m.

Where: RFTA Carbondale Park and Ride Bus Stop, 299 CO-133, Carbondale, CO 81623

What: FREE mini donuts and refreshments

In addition to surprising commuters with free morning treats, FirstBank recently partnered with Eagle County Animal Services to host a pet adoption event and encouraged residents to “Give Where You Live” by voting for their favorite Colorado Gives Day nonprofit categories to receive a collective $1,000 donation. To read more about the 10 Acts of Goodness campaign and for updates on upcoming events, check out efirstbankblog.com/10actsofgoodness.