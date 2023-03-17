For the Trees: A Multi-media Experience

“For the Trees” is a multi-media production involves music, video, and sound design to tell the story of “Big Lonely Doug,” a 1,000-year old Douglas Fir on Vancouver Island, BC. The presentation includes original music, interviews with a diverse selection of people reflecting on their relationship with trees, and striking “before/after” photos of current logging on Vancouver Island. Following the presentation, there will be time to engage about deforestation and our environment.

The Ivalas String Quartet are AMFS alums and the current string quartet-in-residence at The Juilliard School. They are touring Colorado schools April 3-7, 2023. During the immersive show, “For the Trees,” they will perform music by composer Jeffery Nytch.

Thanks to underwriting from the Bixler Family Foundation and Yamaha Corporation of America, this is coming to schools free of charge.