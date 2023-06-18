“Food for a Healthy Heart” Cooking Class with Laura Van Deusen, certified PCRM Instructor

June is National Men’s Health Month! Laura Van Deusen Physician Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) certified instructor presents A FREE Food for a Healthy Heart cooking class designed to encourage men to be proactive about their health by making healthy lifestyle choices, and seeking medical attention early. Men and significant others interested in taking this free, two-hour class should contact Laura to register at 970-424-2175 or rootboundcooking@gmail.com.

Sponsored by the Center for Prevention and Treatment of Disease Through Nutrition/La Clinica del Pueblo and supported by The Center for Human Flourishing.