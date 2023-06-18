Your community connector

“Food for a Healthy Heart” Cooking Class with Laura Van Deusen, certified PCRM Instructor

June 22 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

June is National Men’s Health Month! Laura Van Deusen Physician Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) certified instructor presents A FREE Food for a Healthy Heart cooking class designed to encourage men to be proactive about their health by making healthy lifestyle choices, and seeking medical attention early. Men and significant others interested in taking this free, two-hour class should contact Laura to register at 970-424-2175 or rootboundcooking@gmail.com.
Sponsored by the Center for Prevention and Treatment of Disease Through Nutrition/La Clinica del Pueblo and supported by The Center for Human Flourishing.

June 22
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/food-for-a-healthy-heart-cooking-class/

The Center for Human Flourishing
9706182096
info@davinikent.org
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
9703408151
www.compassionfest.world
