FOOD, FILM, AND LISTENING TOUR WITH THE COLORADO SUN

JUNE 14 @ 7:00 PM

Genre: Film/Food/Journalism

Ticket includes Food, Film and Community.

Join the Colorado Sun staff during a live event to interact, discuss stories and issues and watch the “News Matters” documentary film at the The Arts Campus at Willits.

“News Matters” follows the attempt by Colorado journalists to save the 125-year-old Denver Post from hedge-fund owner Alden Global Capital, while trying to cut through social media and opinion news outlets. The film is directed by Brian Malone and features Colorado journalists.

The Colorado Sun is an award-winning news outlet based in Denver, covering all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself. We are committed to fact-based, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism. We report on a wide variety of topics and issues, including politics, culture, the outdoor industry and education. As a public benefit corporation, our goal is to produce the best possible journalism without a paywall.

Sponsored By The Colorado Sun