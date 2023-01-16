FocusedFamilies

Three nights of hour long sessions will help parents students in grades K to 5th understand their child’s brain function and development. Parents will learn the skills of focusing and calming using activities that support self-control. This is a parent only event, we will have calming and focusing activities for your children during the class. Dinner will be offered at 5:30pm all three nights for parents and children and the class will start at 6pm. This is a bilingual program presented by FocusedKids. Registration is required and participants should be able to attend all 3 classes.

Los padres de familia con niñ@s cursando de Kindergarten a 5° grado están invitados a aprender sobre el funcionamiento y el desarrollo cerebral de sus hij@s, además de practicar actividades que respaldan el autocontrol. Éste es un programa bilingüe presentado por FocusedKids. Se requiere una inscripción previa y los participantes deben comprometerse a asistir a las 3 clases.