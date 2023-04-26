Your community connector

Focus 164 Group of Alcoholics Anonymous

May 7 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Meets every Saturday at 10am at The Meeting Place. Free childcare provided.

May 7
10:00 am - 11:00 am
www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

The Meeting Place
www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

The Meeting Place
