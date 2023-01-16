The Floor is Lava is a social deduction game like Mafia or Werewolf. The gamemaster will secretly and randomly divide the group into two teams and assign each player a special power. Then you will chose your place on one of the islands, the team with the most people alive at the end of the 15 minute game, wins. Falling off means death…because the floor is lava. Play as many games as you want. Ages 10+. Registration Required.

¡Utiliza tus poderes secretos súper especiales para mantenerte viv@ y llevar a tu equipo hacia la victoria! Y no lo olvides: ¡NO DEBES TOCAR LA LAVA! Para chic@s de 10 años en adelante. Se requiere inscripción previa.