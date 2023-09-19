Your community connector

FirstBank Fiestas

September 22 @ 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Free

FirstBank is hosting “FirstBank Fiestas” at their Glenwood Springs branch (2014 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601) on Friday, September 22nd, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. FirstBank Fiestas will feature complimentary street tacos, appearances by La Nueva Mix, performances by Mariachi San Jose, an inflatable bouncy house and other family fun activities. Attendees will also have access to easy-to-understand and engaging financial educational resources in both English and Spanish.

