FirstBank Basalt Grand Opening Celebration

FirstBank celebrates its new branch opening in Basalt, CO with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. The branch is hosting Grand Opening events on May 11, May 12, and May 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring free food and refreshments from local vendors. Attendees are invited to enter for a chance to win $100 gift cards to local businesses in the Willits Town Center. First come, first served while supplies last. See the schedule of events below or visit efirstbankblog.com/basalt-opening-celebration.

GRAND OPENING SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

· Wednesday, May 11 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

o 11:00 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

o 11:30 a.m. – Rolling Fork Food Truck

o 1:15 p.m. – Raffle Winner Announcement for $100 Bristlecone Gift Card

· Thursday, May 12 | 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

o 11:30 a.m. – El Korita

o 1:15 p.m. – Raffle Winner Announcement for $100 Basalt Bike & Ski Gift Card

· Friday, May 13 | 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

o 11:30 a.m. – Capitol Creek Brewery and Sundae

o 1:15 p.m. – Raffle Winner Announcement for $100 Kitchen Collage Gift Card and $100 Be Hippy Gift Card