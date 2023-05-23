First Friday Opening Reception of “Stone Entropy”

Carbondale Arts presents “Stone Entropy” featuring three local marble sculptors all living and working within the Crystal River Valley: Chet Haring, Luke Leone, and Gregory Tonozzi, who will exhibit new works both inside the gallery space as well as outside in The Launchpad’s sculpture gardens. The show runs May 26 – June 27, and the community is invited to the opening reception on First Friday, June 2, from 5-7pm at The Launchpad, with an artist talk at 5:30pm.