Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

First Friday Opening Reception of “Stone Entropy”

June 2 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Carbondale Arts presents “Stone Entropy” featuring three local marble sculptors all living and working within the Crystal River Valley: Chet Haring, Luke Leone, and Gregory Tonozzi, who will exhibit new works both inside the gallery space as well as outside in The Launchpad’s sculpture gardens. The show runs May 26 – June 27, and the community is invited to the opening reception on First Friday, June 2, from 5-7pm at The Launchpad, with an artist talk at 5:30pm.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
June 2
Time:
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.carbondalearts.com/exhibitions/stone-entropy

Organizer

Carbondale Arts
Phone:
9709631680
Email:
info@carbondalearts.com
Website:
carbondalearts.com

Venue

Carbondale Arts
76 S. 4th Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-1680
Website:
http://www.carbondalearts.com
▲Top ▲Top