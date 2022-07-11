First Ever Camp Out at the Library

The First Ever Camp Out celebrates the BRL’s recent grant award from Colorado Parks & Wildlife Outdoor Equity Program. We are pleased to announce the upcoming addition of camping equipment to our Library of Things, available for check out for one week at a time. Tents, sleeping pads, camp kitchens and more will be included!

The First Ever Camp Out will be out on the Library Meadow. Are you new to camping? We will provide the equipment and demonstrations in how to set up your campsite, how to pack it up for easy transport, what to cook for dinner and how to tell a good nighttime story. We will have games and food and we will sleep out under the stars, with a catered breakfast by the Lions Club Pancake Wagon on Sunday morning.