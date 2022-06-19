FIRE OF LOVE – 5POINT SUMMER FILM SERIES

JULY 7 @ 7:30 PM

SHOW @ 7:30PM // DOORS @ 6:30PM

Genre: Cinema

5Point Adventure Film Festival and TACAW present an exclusive screening of the critically acclaimed documentary, Fire Of Love.

Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things – each other and volcanoes. For two decades the daring French volcanologist couple roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. Director Sara Dosa and the filmmaking team fashion a lyrical celebration of the intrepid scientists’ spirit of adventure, drawing from the Kraffts’ spectacular archive. FIRE OF LOVE tells a story of primordial creation and destruction, following two bold explorers as they venture into the unknown all for the sake of love.