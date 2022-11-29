Film Screening of Nuestras Historias

The Glenwood Springs Branch Library and the Glenwood Springs Historical Society have partnered to present the first public screening of the new documentary Nuestras Historias (Our Stories). In the video, eight Roaring Fork Valley Latinos share firsthand stories about what it was like to move to the valley and to take part in the American dream. Bill Kight, Executive Director of the Glenwood Springs Historical Society, and video producer Christopher Tribble of Versatile Productions, will be on hand for discussion and questions after the screening.

The event is free, open to the public, will take place in the large community room at the library, and light refreshments will be served. The video is in English.

The Nuestras Historias project was made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, through Colorado Humanities, and was completed in October 2022.