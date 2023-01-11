Film and Discussion on End-of-Life Choices with Death Doula Akaljeet

Akaljeet has chosen an informative film, Colorado Voices: Dealing with Death to educate us on legal options available in Colorado for disposition of remains after death. We have opportunity to participate in the decisions for the final resting place and to gain knowledge and skills to be able to discuss our choices with loved ones.

Death is often a taboo subject, which makes the experience of losing a loved one often jarring and difficult to deal with. From discussing the emotions you may feel to planning arrangements after your own death, the death care industry in Colorado provides diverse perspectives on something that we will all experience. – Colorado Voices: Dealing with Death

E-mail to info@tcfhf.org to reserve your place at this presentation.