FAT TUESDAY FOOD, MUSIC, & REVELRY

Please be aware that all patrons must present proof of vaccination and adhere to all of TACAW’s Covid-safety protocols. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe.

DOORS & FOOD @ 5:30PM // SHOW @ 7:00PM

$30 MEMBERS // $35 ADVANCE // $45 DAY OF // INCLUDES FOOD, KING CAKE, & ENTRAINMENT

Genre: Culinary Arts // Music

Our friends from Epicure (Allen & Julia Domingos) can’t wait to share bites and treats from their hometown of New Orleans. Along with food and King Cake, TACAW is lining up some fantastic music, drink specials, and a few other surprises. Celebrate Fat Tuesday with authentic Louisiana food, good times, and great people. Note that this is not a seated dinner, but there will be plenty to eat at numerous stations.