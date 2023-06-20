You are invited to a free public Farm Tour at Highwater Farm! From 9-11am on Friday, July 14, we will be giving tours of our small-but-mighty regenerative veggie farm along the Colorado River in Silt. This is a great opportunity to learn about our growing practices, meet our staff, enjoy the fresh air and company of friends and neighbors, and see the increasing abundance of beautiful plant life at this time of year.

We will also be hosting farm tours on September 22 and October 6. We recommend attending more than one tour in order to see how things evolve throughout the year!