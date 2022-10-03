Carbondale Farm Fest – a celebratory nod to harvest season, ranching culture, and local food. An event where we celebrate our land, our heritage, and the spirit of our town.

Farm Fest is a weekend long series of different activations and will be an opportunity to engage locals and visitors in our local food and agricultural/ranching scene. There will be a series of events, a farm-to-table harvest lunch, “open houses” at several guest ranches in and around Carbondale and a night farmer’s market downtown. Funds raised from the event passholder sales and partnerships will be used to launch a new tourism grant program for local agricultural and food businesses as well as a scholastic scholarship awarded to Colorado Mountain College’s Sustainability Studies Program.

Welcome to a new tradition in Carbondale. Get your passes and more information on the weekend event schedule at www.carbondale.com/farm-fest/