Fantastic Fungi Film

The documentary Fantastic Fungi is a fascinating film that delves into the world of mushrooms and other fungi.

It is also a good way to enter into conversation about a relatively new way of composting human remains after death.

Join Conscious Death Coach and Sacred Passage Doula, Akaljeet, in viewing the film followed by discussion about the emerging choices we have for final placement of our physical remains after death.

Our end of life choices do now include the possibility of “Human composting—also known as natural organic reduction (NOR)—has emerged as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional methods of burial and cremation, which tend to be environmentally destructive and pricey.”

https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/now-you-can-compost-human-bodies-too.

A continuations of conversations we have expienced with the viewings of the documentary Griefwalker, the work of palliative care advocate/ Stephen Jenkinson followed by a Death Cafe hosted by Akaljeet and Amy Maron and screening of the film A Will for the Woods..

Suggested Donation: $10