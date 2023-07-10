Family Outdoor Movie Night with A Way Out

A Way Out and the Basalt Regional Library invite you to an extra outdoor movie! Bring your camp chairs and blankets to the library lawn and join us for the movie and fresh popcorn!

A Way Out y la Biblioteca Regional de Basalt te invitan a disfrutar de una película al aire libre. Trae tus sillas de campamento y tus cobertores al césped de la biblioteca y acompáñanos para disfrutar de esta película y de palomitas de maíz recién hechas.