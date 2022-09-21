Fall Fest with Ascendigo

Ascendigo is excited to announce our annual Fall Fest event! As the days get shorter and mornings chillier, the seasons changing is right around the corner. We are so excited for this fall season and invite you to join us for an autumn celebration with our community. This event will take place at Batch Provisions on October 5th at 5 pm. Tickets include admission to the event, pizza (food allergy approved), specialty cocktails, prizes, and fun! Don’t miss out on a chance to enter our beer stein holding competition! To purchase your tickets today, visit the link here: https://bit.ly/3dyc2R5

We would like to extend a special thank you to Batch Provisions, our Fall Fest Host Partner!