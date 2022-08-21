Fall Escape

4 day escape hosted by Nicole Lindstrom & Abby Stern. Nicole is a yoga & meditation teacher who teaches all over the world. Abby is the co-founder of Beyul Retreat, her classes are an artful blend of movement & stillness, strength & flexibility, breath & awareness. The retreat will include yoga, meditation, breathwork, cacao ceremony, horseback riding, trail running / walking, sauna, cold plunge, hiking, workshops, blind zip lining, forest bathing, sound bathing and more.