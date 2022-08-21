Your community connector

Fall Escape

September 15 @ 3:00 pm - September 18 @ 1:00 pm

$385

4 day escape hosted by Nicole Lindstrom & Abby Stern. Nicole is a yoga & meditation teacher who teaches all over the world. Abby is the co-founder of Beyul Retreat, her classes are an artful blend of movement & stillness, strength & flexibility, breath & awareness. The retreat will include yoga, meditation, breathwork, cacao ceremony, horseback riding, trail running / walking, sauna, cold plunge, hiking, workshops, blind zip lining, forest bathing, sound bathing and more.

Details

Start:
September 15 @ 3:00 pm
End:
September 18 @ 1:00 pm
Cost:
$385
Website:
https://beyulretreat.com/events/fall-escape-retreat

Organizer

Beyul Retreat
Phone:
(970) 927-4188
Email:
ashley@beyulretreat.com
Website:
beyulretreat.com

Venue

Beyul Retreat at The Diamond J
26604 Frying Pan Road
Meredith, CO, United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 927-4188
Website:
beyulretreat.com/terroir
