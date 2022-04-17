Expressive Journeys: A Benefit for Sexual Abuse Survivors

An invitation from Aspen Dance Connection & The Empowered Voice:

JOIN US For an evening of inspiring dance, art, storytelling & ART ACUTION

Empowering the Voice of Sexual Assault Survivors

Help us launch the first printed edition of Voices Heard, the magazine that empowers sexual abuse survivors to shatter the silence of their sexual abuse so they can heal more easily.

Dancers, artists and storytellers come together to champion those who’ve been through unspeakable pain and loss and courageously come through to claim who they are and become strong and resilient. Evening includes an Art Auction

For Tickets call 970.945.9699 or go to https://www.gvrshow.com/special-events.html#journeys