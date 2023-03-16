Your community connector

Exploring the Possibilities of Green Burial

March 21 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

$10

Carolyn Ringo, Home Funeral Guide and Aklajeet, end-of-life coach are teaming to bring this event about Green Burial to the community. Participants will learn first hand from Carolyn her experiences as a Home Funeral Guide, what that entails and how you can create this precious ending with loved ones.
In addition she will give us a clear view of what a natural or green burial is and the importance of a preserve in our area. History, current trends, and progress on obtaining land will be part of this multi-media presentation.
Save your place by sending an e-mail to info@tcfhf.org

