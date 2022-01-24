Exploring End of Life Possibilities

Join us for a screening of the documentary, Griefwalker, the 2008 documentary about Stephen Jenkinson, once the leader of a palliative care counselling team at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital. Indicting the practice of palliative care itself, Stephen made it his life’s mission to change the way we die – to turn the act of dying from denial and resistance into an essential part of life.

Special guest for the evening is Aklajeet, a graduate of the Brian Utting School of Massage and the prestigious Ruthie Hardee Ashiatsu School in Denver.

She holds multiple certifications including Healing Touch, Thai, sports massage & craniosacral. Most recently, Akaljeet completed the Conscious Death Coach and Sacred Passage Doula certifications at the Conscious Dying Institute of Boulder, Colorado.

Register please by sending an e-mail to info@davinikent.org