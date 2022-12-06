Exploring a Design Pathway for Bioregional Regeneration

Join Joe Brewer and his associates from Earth Regenerators to explore

What are the opportunities for regereration of land and habitat in this Bioregion?

Who are the key stakeholders already engaged in these activities?

What are the opportunities for collaboration if we take an eagle’s eye view of the Bioregion?

For more information Lisa McKenzie at Lmckenzie1light@gmail.com.

Joe Brewer is a complexity researcher and transdisciplinary scholar who has devoted his life to helping humanity through the sustainability bottleneck. He weaves insights from the scientific study of cultural evolution, human cognition, and earth system science into frameworks for action.

Prior affiliations include the International Centre for Earth Simulation, the Center for Complex Systems Research at the University of Illinois, the Cultural Evolution Society, the Rockridge Institute, and the Evolution Institute.

Http://www.earthregenerators.org