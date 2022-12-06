Your community connector

Exploring a Design Pathway for Bioregional Regeneration

December 10 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

by Donation

Join Joe Brewer and his associates from Earth Regenerators to explore
What are the opportunities for regereration of land and habitat in this Bioregion?
Who are the key stakeholders already engaged in these activities?
What are the opportunities for collaboration if we take an eagle’s eye view of the Bioregion?

For more information Lisa McKenzie at Lmckenzie1light@gmail.com.

Joe Brewer is a complexity researcher and transdisciplinary scholar who has devoted his life to helping humanity through the sustainability bottleneck. He weaves insights from the scientific study of cultural evolution, human cognition, and earth system science into frameworks for action.
Prior affiliations include the International Centre for Earth Simulation, the Center for Complex Systems Research at the University of Illinois, the Cultural Evolution Society, the Rockridge Institute, and the Evolution Institute.

Http://www.earthregenerators.org

Details

Date:
December 10
Time:
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Cost:
by Donation
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, , ,
Website:
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/bioregional-regeneration-activation/

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org
