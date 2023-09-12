Exit Planning Office Hours

We will discuss why exit planning is something each business should implement into their ongoing business strategy.

An “exit-ready” business is an attractive and valuable business. Waiting on the market or when you’re “burned out” rarely produces a successful sale. You don’t know when a life-altering event or an unexpected offer could arrive, and you want your business to be ready to maximize the valuation and sales price!

We’ll discuss what the selling process entails overall, but focus on what to do now to build value into your business whether you sell in one year or in ten years.

This LIVE webinar serves to create an open forum of Q&A, with interactive conversation among participants and our SBDC Staff and Consultants – it will not be recorded.

Register: https://clients.coloradosbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430108