Exit Planning Office Hours

Every business should integrate an exit plan into their business plan. It’s an ongoing business strategy, because an “exit-ready” business is attractive and transferable. Waiting on the market or when you’re “burned out” rarely produces a successful sale. You don’t know when a life-altering event or an unsolicited offer could arrive, and you want your business to be ready to maximize the valuation and sales price!

During this live webinar, we will talk about the importance of exit planning, but also create an open forum of Q&A, with interactive conversation among participants and our hosts. It won’t be recorded for on-demand viewing.