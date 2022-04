Join author, Ann O’Brien, for a mini-workshop and book signing for her latest release, Everyone Is Psychic, in the sacred Kiva at True Nature. Ann will read samples from the book and lead you in simple, fun and effective exercises to immediately access your intuition. You’ll leave with greater clarity and empowerment and—if you wish—a signed copy of the book!

For more info on Ann O’Brien, please visit: www.AnnOBrienLiving.com