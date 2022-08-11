Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Eurasia Social Expertise Exchange: Lake Baikal Indigenous Peoples and Parks Presentation

September 7 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Irina Aiurzanaeva, a national park and environmental education professional at Lake Baikal will share her Siberian home culture and perspective of advancing the rights of indigenous communities about the state of indigenous peoples’ rights, services and support mechanisms available to indigenous groups, and their level of participation in cultural preservation and environmental stewardship activities. Irina, a Fullbright Scholar, is visiting Carbondale through the Independent Professional (INP) Fellowship with the Eurasia Foundation Social Expertise Exchange (SEE) program funded by the US State Department. Irina is collaborating with Wild Rose Education to gain an increased understanding of best practices of environmental education and interpretation on public lands in western Colorado, to then integrate new strategies and learnings with Lake Baikal region.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
September 7
Time:
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Event Category:
Website:
https://calendar.google.com/event?action=TEMPLATE&tmeid=NW9kbGJ1bWp1N2kwMWpjdnRxaWloOTYxNHAgc2FyYWhAd2lsZHJvc2VlZHVjYXRpb24uY29t&tmsrc=sarah%40wildroseeducation.com

Organizer

Wild Rose Education
Phone:
970-510-0697
Email:
info@wildroseeducation.com
Website:
www.wildroseeducation.com

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net
▲Top ▲Top