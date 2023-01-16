Your community connector

ESL with Valley Settlement

February 3 @ 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

Free

Valley Settlement will offer a semester-long class in ESL for native Spanish speakers. All materials provided. Please pre-register for this class which will take place on Friday mornings February-May. Childcare and refreshments will be provided.

Valley Settlement ofrecerá una clase de inglés de un semestre de duración para hispanohablantes. Todos los materiales serán proporcionados. Por favor, inscríbase para esta clase que tendrá lugar los viernes por la mañana de febrero a mayo. Se proporcionará cuidado de niños y refrigerios.

Register through Valley Settlement
Regístrese a través de Valley Settlement
970-230-1303
info@valleysettlement.org

February 3
9:00 am - 12:30 pm
Free
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Basalt Regional Library
970-927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
basaltlibrary.org

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
