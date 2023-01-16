ESL with Valley Settlement

Valley Settlement will offer a semester-long class in ESL for native Spanish speakers. All materials provided. Please pre-register for this class which will take place on Friday mornings February-May. Childcare and refreshments will be provided.

Valley Settlement ofrecerá una clase de inglés de un semestre de duración para hispanohablantes. Todos los materiales serán proporcionados. Por favor, inscríbase para esta clase que tendrá lugar los viernes por la mañana de febrero a mayo. Se proporcionará cuidado de niños y refrigerios.

Register through Valley Settlement

Regístrese a través de Valley Settlement

970-230-1303

info@valleysettlement.org