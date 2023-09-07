ESL con Valley Settlement – ESL with Valley Settlement
October 27 @ 9:00 am - 12:30 pmFree
Clases de inglés con Valley Settlement. Enseñanza gratuita para adultos. Niveles básico, intermedio y avanzado. Inscríbase llamando al 970-963-0851. Visite www.valleysettlement.org Horarios convenientes y cuidado de niños.
English classes with Valley Settlement. Free education for adults. Basic, intermediate, and advanced levels. Sign up by calling 970-963-0851. Visit www.valleysettlement.org Convenient hours and childcare.