ESL con Valley Settlement – ESL with Valley Settlement

October 13 @ 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

Free

Clases de inglés con Valley Settlement. Enseñanza gratuita para adultos. Niveles básico, intermedio y avanzado. Inscríbase llamando al 970-963-0851. Visite www.valleysettlement.org Horarios convenientes y cuidado de niños.

English classes with Valley Settlement. Free education for adults. Basic, intermediate, and advanced levels. Sign up by calling 970-963-0851. Visit www.valleysettlement.org Convenient hours and childcare.

