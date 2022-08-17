ESL & Computer Literacy

Valley Settlement will offer concurrent classes in ESL and Computer Literacy for native Spanish speakers. ESL will meet from 9AM-12PM. Following a short break, Computer Literacy will meet from 1-3PM. All materials provided. Please pre-register for this class, which will take place weekly September-December. Childcare and snacks will be provided by Valley Settlement.

Register through Valley Settlement

970.963.0851

info@valleysettlement.org