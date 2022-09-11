Escape from Haunted Hall

Escape Rooms are back! Welcome back to the library escape room, where we lock you in a room and you have 30 minutes to solve the clues to get out. And if you don’t succeed… well, you just might be stuck forever.

You are invited to an elegant dining experience. Relax while you are served a three course meal, compiled by a world renowned chef, complete with appetizers, main course, desert, and ghosts?! Maybe this dinner isn’t as elegant and relaxing as you thought…

Sign up in groups of up to 6 people. Rooms begin every 45 minutes. Register here.