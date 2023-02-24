EQUITY SPEAKER SERIES FT. JAKE BLOUNT & KAIA KATER

March 8 @ 6:30 pm

SHOW @ 6:30PM | DOORS @ 5:30PM

Sponsored by Equity Action Project

Genre: Lecture

Signifyin’ Blackness In Sound: Jake Blount and Kaïa Kater are storytellers who not only share Black histories in speech and song but embody the same histories in sound. This conversation between the two artists will illuminate the ways sound can be used to evoke particular places, moments, or people within Black history.

Jake Blount is an award-winning musician and scholar based in Providence, RI. He is a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize, and a two-time winner of the Appalachian String Band Music Festival (better known as Clifftop). A specialist in the early folk music of Black Americans, Blount is a skilled performer of spirituals, blues and string band repertoire. He has presented his scholarly work at museums and universities including the Smithsonian Institution, Berklee College of Music and Yale University.

Blount enrolled at Hamilton College in 2013. He received his first banjo lessons from Dr. Lydia Hamessley the same fall, and started to structure a course of study around the early traditional music of Black communities in the United States. In 2017, he received his B.A. in ethnomusicology.

Kaia Kater draws on her diverse influences in Quebec, the Caribbean, and Appalachia, bringing them together to present an exciting musical direction. What started out as a search to discover the roots of her identity became a physical and emotional exploration of history, in particular her paternal ancestry, and has led to bold new heights of imagination and creative expression.

She grew up between two worlds: one her family’s deep ties to the Canadian folk music scene; the other the years she spent soaking up Appalachian music in West Virginia. Her father grew up in Grenada, fleeing to Canada in 1986 as part of a youth speaker program, after the U.S. invasion.