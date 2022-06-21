EQUITY SPEAKER SERIES FT. ADRIANA ALVAREZ, PHD

JULY 26 @ 6:30 PM

SHOW @ 6:30PM // DOORS @ 5:30PM

Sponsored by Equity Action Project

Cultivating Equity, Trust and Belonging: Latinx Families’ Experiences of Trust and Distrust in Schools

Adriana Alvarez, PhD

Faculty Fellow, Crown Institute –University of Colorado Boulder

Assistant Professor, University of Colorado Denver

This session will present findings from a research study that examined the experiences of trust and distrust of Latinx families from immigrant backgrounds in schools in the Roaring Fork Valley. Through the personal narratives (testimonios) of one family told through artistic visual representations, we invite the audience to step into these experiences to gain better understandings of the ways schools can cultivate trust and a sense of belonging by addressing the sources of and repairing distrust. This session will also discuss a partnership with Glenwood Springs Elementary School to provide examples of the ways classroom learning can integrate and honor students’ identities, families and life experiences.

Dr. Alvarez Bio:

Dr. Adriana Alvarez is an Assistant Professor in the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education program at the School of Education and Human Development at the University of Colorado Denver. She has a Ph.D. in Educational Equity and Cultural Diversity from the University of Colorado Boulder where she was selected as a Miramontes Scholar, and a M.Ed. in Bilingual Education from the University of Texas at El Paso. She is also a Faculty Fellow at the Renée Crown Wellness Institute at the University of Colorado Boulder where she was worked in partnership with an elementary school in the Roaring Fork School District. Adriana was a bilingual teacher in the border community of El Paso, Texas for 11 years where her work with students and families inspired her to pursue a doctorate and advance educational equity. Her research interests center on biliteracy development and pedagogy, and family-school partnerships with a focus on equity-oriented and strength-based approaches in Latinx communities. Her work has been published in top academic journals, such as the Bilingual Research Journal, the Journal of Latinos and Education, and Equity and Excellence in Education.