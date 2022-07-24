Your community connector

English In Action Tutor Orientation

July 26 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

English In Action needs new volunteer English tutors! We are working to make our community stronger and better for everyone by connecting English tutors with adult immigrants eager to improve their language skills. Come learn more about our volunteer opportunities at this in-person training. Tuesday, July 26 from 5 to 8 pm at English In Action in El Jebel. Call 970.963.9200 or email info@englishinaction.org for more info or to register.

July 26
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
https://englishinaction.org/

English In Action
(970) 963-9200
info@englishinaction.org
englishinaction.org

English in Action
33 Gillespie
El Jebel, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
(970) 963-9200
englishinaction.org
