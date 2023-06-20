English In Action Tutor Orientation

“Becoming an English in Action tutor is one of the most rewarding things that I’ve ever done. When I started as a tutor, I thought I’d teach some English, but it’s so much more! Getting to know my student has created a friendship that means the world to me.”

Our tutors say it all! Join us for a Tutor Orientation next Thursday to find out how you can get involved as an English In Action volunteer. 9 am to noon in El Jebel. Give us a shout at 970-963-9200 or info@englishinaction.org.