English In Action Tutor Orientation

September 15 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Becoming a tutor with English In Action is about so much more than helping a neighbor learn English. One of our tutors recently shared, “My student is full of determination and motivation to learn English. I have learned optimism and perseverance from her during the last year and half we’ve been working together. What a joy she is!” Please join us at our tutor training on September 15 to learn more about what it takes to volunteer for English In Action.

September 15
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
https://englishinaction.org/volunteer/

English In Action
(970) 963-9200
info@englishinaction.org
englishinaction.org

English in Action
33 Gillespie
El Jebel, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
(970) 963-9200
englishinaction.org
