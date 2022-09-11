English In Action Tutor Orientation
September 15 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Becoming a tutor with English In Action is about so much more than helping a neighbor learn English. One of our tutors recently shared, “My student is full of determination and motivation to learn English. I have learned optimism and perseverance from her during the last year and half we’ve been working together. What a joy she is!” Please join us at our tutor training on September 15 to learn more about what it takes to volunteer for English In Action.