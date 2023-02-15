Your community connector

English in Action Open Hours

March 6 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Free

The Basalt Regional Library and English In Action join forces to present monthly Open Hours on the first Monday of the month. Open Hours provide English-speaking tutors for students to speak with and practice conversations one-on-one or in small groups.

Las horas abiertas son un espacio para conectar a los tutores de habla inglesa con estudiantes de manera que puedan conversar y practicar el inglés, ya sea en conversaciones personales o en grupos pequeños.

For students wanting to practice their English, call English In Action (970 963-9200) for more information, or join us during open hours. For volunteers who want to tutor, please contact English In Action to register and for a brief orientation.

March 6
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Free
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.html

Basalt Regional Library
970-927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
basaltlibrary.org

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
