English in Action Open Hours

The Basalt Regional Library and English In Action join forces to present monthly Open Hours on the first Monday of the month. Open Hours provide English-speaking tutors for students to speak with and practice conversations one-on-one or in small groups.

Las horas abiertas son un espacio para conectar a los tutores de habla inglesa con estudiantes de manera que puedan conversar y practicar el inglés, ya sea en conversaciones personales o en grupos pequeños.

For students wanting to practice their English, call English In Action (970 963-9200) for more information, or join us during open hours. For volunteers who want to tutor, please contact English In Action to register and for a brief orientation.