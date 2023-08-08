Energetics Mini-Retreat with Candice Claire Oksenhorn and Conor Johnson

Candice and Conor invite you to experience enhancement of your Summer Energy Flowing!

Looking at how important it is to look at energetics of Food and Herbs as well as our bodies, this experience is founded in Ayurvedic wisdom and many western herbalists are embracing this important component in suggesting remedies.

Next, the Cacao Ceremony will open your heart and nourish the soul. Also Chakra Meditations will connect the energetic systems of the body, ground your energy and connect you to Source.

Finish the experience with a sound healing session with Planetary Gong, Singing Bowls and other Sacred Instruments. Deeply resting into the sounds and vibrations will clear the energy in and around your body on multiple levels, release stagnant energy and rejuvenate the spirit.

An exquisite experience awaits you with facilitation from two talented, gifted healers.

Reserve you place with ticket purchase on website.