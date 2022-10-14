Your community connector

Empowered Relief for Chronic Pain

December 29 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

$30

Please come and learn pain relief skills that you can use immediately. NOTHING FOR SALE! This is an evidence-based, single-session, chronic pain class that rapidly equips participants with pain management skills and helps us prepare for and recover from surgery. The program was developed by Stanford Psychologist Beth Darnell. It is presented by local Ruth Trowbridge, LPC who has a history of chronic pain herself. She and her clients have greatly benefitted from this content. Please call for information and to register. $30. (Please bring a friend/support person for no extra charge.)

Organizer

Clarity Counseling
Phone:
970-628-0280
Email:
ruth@ruthtrowbridgecounseling.com
Website:
https://ruthtrowbridgecounseling.com/empowered-relief-for-pain

Venue

Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., 2nd floor, Glenwood Springs
815 Cooper Ave., 2nd floor
Glenwood Springs, CO United States + Google Map
Website:
coloradomtn.edu/commonreader
