Empowered Relief for Chronic Pain

Please come and learn pain relief skills that you can use immediately. NOTHING FOR SALE! This is an evidence-based, single-session, chronic pain class that rapidly equips participants with pain management skills and helps us prepare for and recover from surgery. The program was developed by Stanford Psychologist Beth Darnell. It is presented by local Ruth Trowbridge, LPC who has a history of chronic pain herself. She and her clients have greatly benefitted from this content. Please call for information and to register. $30. (Please bring a friend/support person for no extra charge.)