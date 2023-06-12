Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

  • This event has passed.

Egg Collection

June 8 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Join us every Friday at 10:30am from May 5 – August 25 at Rock Bottom Ranch to meet our colorful flock of laying hens, learn their breeds and role at Rock Bottom Ranch, and help collect our delicious multi-colored eggs.

We will be collecting eggs rain or shine. Please wear comfortable clothes & bring layers. Advanced registration is required. Egg Collection will start promptly at 10:30am.

$10 per family; includes one dozen eggs! Please register each family member who will be joining.

Rock Bottom Ranch is located at 2001 Hooks Spur Road, Basalt, CO 81621. Please walk, bike, or carpool to the ranch. Please email communityprograms@aspennature.org or call 970-927-6760 with any questions.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
June 8
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, , ,
Website:
https://aspennature.org/activity/egg-collection/

Organizer

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Phone:
970-925-5756
Email:
bleigh@aspennature.org
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Venue

ACES at Rock Bottom Ranch
2001 Hooks Spur Rd.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 927-6760
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/classes/2022-harvest-party
▲Top ▲Top