Join us every Friday at 10:30am from May 5 – August 25 at Rock Bottom Ranch to meet our colorful flock of laying hens, learn their breeds and role at Rock Bottom Ranch, and help collect our delicious multi-colored eggs.

We will be collecting eggs rain or shine. Please wear comfortable clothes & bring layers. Advanced registration is required. Egg Collection will start promptly at 10:30am.

$10 per family; includes one dozen eggs! Please register each family member who will be joining.

Rock Bottom Ranch is located at 2001 Hooks Spur Road, Basalt, CO 81621. Please walk, bike, or carpool to the ranch. Please email communityprograms@aspennature.org or call 970-927-6760 with any questions.