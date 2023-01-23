Your community connector

DUPLICATE BRIDGE GAME, non-sanctioned

January 25 @ 1:00 pm - December 21 @ 4:30 pm

$4

Come join us for an afternoon of playing DUPLICATE BRIDGE.

Details

Start:
January 25 @ 1:00 pm
End:
December 21 @ 4:30 pm
Cost:
$4
Event Category:
Event Tags:

Venue

3rd Street Center
520 S 3rd St
Carbondale, Colorado 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net/
