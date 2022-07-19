Your community connector

Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures in Candlekeep

August 20 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Come ye brave adventurers! Great mysteries and secrets lie within the great library-fortress of Candlekeep, and you have been tasked with finding them! This adventure is best suited for those aged 12 and above, but accommodations can be made should any child adventurers wish to join. There is limited space in our party so please sign up at the front desk should you wish to join.

Third Saturday Each Month
2:00 pm
LIBRARY:
Glenwood Springs Branch Library

Details

Date:
August 20
Time:
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/dungeons-and-dragons-adventures-candlekeep

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Glenwood Springs Branch Library
815 Cooper Ave
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709455958
Website:
www.gcpld.org
