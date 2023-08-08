Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Dressed to the K9s

September 9 @ 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

$100 – $1000

Dressed to the K9s is Colorado Animal Rescue’s premier fundraising event.
Get dressed up and invite your friends to celebrate the lives of shelter pets and raise money to sustain our mission!

The evening features:

– Hors d’oeuvres and small bites by EPICURE Catering
– Beer, Wine, & Cocktails (cash bar)
– Desserts from Sunshine & Moons Bakery
– Shelter Updates & Live Fundraising
– A round of applause for the C.A.R.E. team!
– Presentation of this year’s Animaltarian of the Year
– Fashion & Fur – A Canine Fashion Show
– Theatrical Performance by special guest: SOL Theatre

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
September 9
Time:
5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$100 – $1000
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Website:
https://coloradoanimalrescue-bloom.kindful.com/e/dressed-to-the-k9s

Organizer

Colorado Animal Rescue
Phone:
970.947.9173
Email:
events@coloradoanimalrescue.org
Website:
www.coloradoanimalrescue.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org
▲Top ▲Top