Dressed to the K9s is Colorado Animal Rescue’s premier fundraising event.

Get dressed up and invite your friends to celebrate the lives of shelter pets and raise money to sustain our mission!

The evening features:

– Hors d’oeuvres and small bites by EPICURE Catering

– Beer, Wine, & Cocktails (cash bar)

– Desserts from Sunshine & Moons Bakery

– Shelter Updates & Live Fundraising

– A round of applause for the C.A.R.E. team!

– Presentation of this year’s Animaltarian of the Year

– Fashion & Fur – A Canine Fashion Show

– Theatrical Performance by special guest: SOL Theatre