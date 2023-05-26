Dream Yoga: The Path of Awakening Through Sleep and Dream With Andrew Holecek Thursday, June 8th – Monday, June 12th, 2023

Discover the remarkable world of nocturnal meditation, where a wealth of wisdom awaits you every night. Lucid dreaming is the first of five nocturnal practices, which include liminal dreaming, dream yoga, sleep yoga, and bardo yoga. These meditations offer boundless potential for psychological and spiritual growth, and provide a unique “night school” to explore the nature of mind and reality. During this program we’ll examine the science behind lucidity, the breathtaking benefits, Eastern and Western techniques to induce lucid dreams, and what to do with them. Learn how lucid dreaming leads to lucid living and lucid dying. Discover how this ancient practice can change your brain, facilitate healing, and spiritually wake you up.

At this Lucid Dream Yoga 5-day retreat, join us in the mountain wilderness during peak wildflower season, stay in a historic cabin at this magical retreat center, and meet like-minded people while you learn about some of the deepest offerings from the wisdom traditions.

Your registration includes:

– 5 day retreat with Andrew Holecek

– 4 nights of accommodation in Beyul’s historic cabins & lodge

– 3 meals per day of healthy, nourishing, organic and locally-sourced food. (You will have a mini-fridge; bring snacks or lunch fixings as desired.)

– Daily yoga, qi gong, or naturalist walks with the Beyul team, and time to explore Beyul’s 32 acres of trails, art, creeks, ponds, waterfalls, forest and meadows — with trailheads leading right into national forest.

– Cedar dry sauna, hot tub, and cold plunge