Drawn to the Surface – First Friday Reception

DRAWN TO THE SURFACE

On display at the CCC Gallery and online in the shop

June 9th – July 8th

First Friday Reception Event

July 7th | 6-8PM

With the understanding of the depth of decoration within the ceramic field, Drawn to the Surface celebrates the diverse ways that ceramic artists are decorating, designing, and embellishing the surface of clay.

This show serves as a window into the various styles of decorative clay objects being created in contemporary ceramics

Sunshine Cobb, Christina Erives, Breana Ferreira, Sam Harvey, Yoonjee Kwak, Liz Pechacek