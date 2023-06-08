Your community connector

Drawn to the Surface – First Friday Reception

July 7 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

DRAWN TO THE SURFACE
On display at the CCC Gallery and online in the shop
June 9th – July 8th
First Friday Reception Event
July 7th | 6-8PM

With the understanding of the depth of decoration within the ceramic field, Drawn to the Surface celebrates the diverse ways that ceramic artists are decorating, designing, and embellishing the surface of clay.
This show serves as a window into the various styles of decorative clay objects being created in contemporary ceramics

Sunshine Cobb, Christina Erives, Breana Ferreira, Sam Harvey, Yoonjee Kwak, Liz Pechacek

July 7
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
http://carbondaleclay.org

Carbondale Clay Center
9709632529
info@carbondaleclay.org
www.carbondaleclay.org

Carbondale Clay Center
135 Main St
Carbondale, 81623 United States + Google Map
970-963-2529
www.carbondaleclay.org
