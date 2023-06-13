Your community connector

DOUBT

July 14 - July 29

Theatre Aspen presents: “DOUBT” A Parable, by John Patrick Shanley.

A priest at odds with rumors, perceptions, and a changing church in this recipient of the Tony Award® for Best Play and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
In this brilliant and powerful drama, Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students.

With Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner Karen Ziemba from July 14 – 29 at the Theatre Aspen Hurst Tent.

See Doubt before it returns to Broadway this winter!

Content Advisory – The film version is rated PG-13. The show features conversations of abuse.

Details

Start:
July 14
End:
July 29
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://theatreaspen.org/doubt-a-parable/

Venue

Theatre Aspen Hurst Theatre, 470 Rio Grande Place, Aspen, CO 81611
470 Rio Grande Place
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703004474
Website:
theatreaspen.org
