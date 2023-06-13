Theatre Aspen presents: “DOUBT” A Parable, by John Patrick Shanley.

A priest at odds with rumors, perceptions, and a changing church in this recipient of the Tony Award® for Best Play and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In this brilliant and powerful drama, Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students.

With Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner Karen Ziemba from July 14 – 29 at the Theatre Aspen Hurst Tent.

See Doubt before it returns to Broadway this winter!

Content Advisory – The film version is rated PG-13. The show features conversations of abuse.