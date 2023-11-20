Djuna-TeZaal Interior Design & Gift Pop Up!
December 2 @ 12:00 pm - December 23 @ 6:00 pmFree
Discover incredible art, jewelry and textiles from Madeleine O’Connell, locket sculptures from Lauri Lynnxe Murphy, and vintage coin jewelry from Mark Edge in our very first Basalt pop up! While you shop, share your interior design needs with Karen Moore of Djuna and Christine Kemp of Te Zaal Design. Don’t miss this special opportunity!
Open Thursday thru Saturday 12-6 until December 23
23300 Two Rivers Road, #32, Basalt