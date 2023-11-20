Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Djuna-TeZaal Interior Design & Gift Pop Up!

December 2 @ 12:00 pm - December 23 @ 6:00 pm

Free

Discover incredible art, jewelry and textiles from Madeleine O’Connell, locket sculptures from Lauri Lynnxe Murphy, and vintage coin jewelry from Mark Edge in our very first Basalt pop up! While you shop, share your interior design needs with Karen Moore of Djuna and Christine Kemp of Te Zaal Design. Don’t miss this special opportunity!

Open Thursday thru Saturday 12-6 until December 23
23300 Two Rivers Road, #32, Basalt

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
December 2 @ 12:00 pm
End:
December 23 @ 6:00 pm
Cost:
Free

Venue

Djuna Te Zaal Interior Design Studio
23300 Two Rivers Rd, #32
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
Website:
www.djuna.com
▲Top ▲Top